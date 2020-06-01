Parsippany March for Black Lives to be Held

PARSIPPANY — A peaceful protest and march is being planned by a Parsippany High School graduate for Tuesday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m.

According to a FaceBook post, Parsippany March for Black Lives will be held to honor the life of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to police brutality. It will start at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road, and will continue to Veterans Park.

One of the organizers, Jabari Jackson said “Join us tomorrow as we are organizing this march to peacefully spread awareness about the uncomfortable truth of police brutality in America.”

There will be several speeches and a moment of silence for the victims. Marchers are encouraged to bring posters, noise-makers, and to also wear a mask.

In a release from Parsippany Police Department, “Parsippany Police Department will be assisting with traffic control, along with ensuring the safety of all participates, during a peaceful rally starting at Parsippany High School (PHS) and proceeding down Vail Road, crossing Route 46, and then ending at Veterans Park. Once the rally concludes inside Veterans Park, they will then proceed back up Vail Road to PHS. While the march is taking place, Vail Road will be closed from Route 46 to approximately Knoll Road. It will be partially reopened while they are inside Veterans Park and closed again while they proceed back to Parsippany High School.

