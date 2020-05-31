Prosecutor’s Office Issues Statement on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp issues the following statement on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis:

“During my tenure as Morris County Prosecutor, I have always made investigating and prosecuting bias crime as a top priority. No resident of Morris County should be made to feel unwelcome in this great county, and members of this office take every reported incident seriously. I attended a virtual discussion on Friday with members of the Calvary Baptist Church. It was a powerful and emotional evening. I realize emotions are running high during what are already challenging times. Our Professional Standards Unit, which investigates allegations of misconduct by public employees and elected officials, is one of the best in the state. We thoroughly investigate all complaints concerning the conduct of all public officials, public employees, and police. Complaint forms are located on our website, which can be utilized for that purpose.”

Click here to view a message from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey.

