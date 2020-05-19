Parsippany Library System Adult YouTube Channel

PARSIPPANY — Check out the Parsippany Library YouTube Channel

Wednesday, May 20: 10:00 a.m. Local Author Dee Ernst continues to read from A Mother’s Day Murder. We are on Chapter 7. Sci-Fi Book Bundle goes live.

Thursday, May 21: 10:00 a.m. Please join Ralph Iacobelli’s Photographs of In the Garden

Friday, May 22: Fridays are for fun. Fun Fitness for all ages with Miss Karen. STEAM programs with Miss Corinne. Interesting how to videos from our Adult programming staff.

