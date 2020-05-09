Parsippany Community Update May 8, 2020

Community Update May 8, 2020

Memorial Day is one of our nation’s most important commemorations, as we honor those brave men and women who have fallen in the service our armed forces. In light of current circumstances, we will not be holding our usual Memorial Day services this year.Instead, we will be recording a Memorial Day ceremony to be broadcast to the public on the morning of Monday, May 25. With safety and social distancing a top priority of production, we are planning a beautiful ceremony that will match the in-person observances we’ve held for years.SIgn up below for Township emails and make sure you don't miss this year's commemoration: https://parsippany.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=5bbd81d2dac4277f0805e7c10&id=8ee3ad31aa

Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Friday, May 8, 2020