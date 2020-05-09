PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Nicole Santiago is the creator of “Adopt a Parsippany 8th Grade Graduate 2020” FaceBook group to get together and do something special for the graduates. The students were looking forward to the end of the year activities (Dorney Park, Hershey Park, the Shining Stars Dance, and of course Graduation), but due to the Coronavirus, all of their plans have changed.

Each student (or their parent) will post a picture of the graduate along with his/her school activities, accolades, or exciting moments in Junior High School.

They are seeking residents to adopt a middle school graduate and do something special (words of kindness, cards, gifts, or anything they would like to do) to help lift their spirits and make the best out of their quarantined graduation.

Please comment “adopt” under the post of the child you would like to adopt and connect with their parent/guardian to plan ideas and set up pick-up/drop-off. Let’s work together to make them smile.

Some basic rules: There is a limit of four adoptions per eight-grader to be fair and make sure that every graduate gets adopted. Once the child has been adopted four times, the administrator will shut off commenting on the post so no further adoptions can be made until every graduate has been adopted. This is meant to be something nice for all of the eighth-graders and no one is left out and have hurt feelings.

To join the 8th Grade Facebook Page click here.

Some of the suggested items are. But of course you can be creative and there are no requirements. Just have fun and put a smile on the face of a graduate.

