Knoll Country Club Now Taking Tee Times

PARSIPPANY — With Governor Murphy opening golf courses starting Saturday morning, Knoll County Club is excited to let everyone know they will be taking tee times effective immediately.

You may call the Pro Shop to make your tee time, (973(263-7110. There are many rules and regulations we need to follow in order to keep everyone safe.

They are as follows:

• For the time being, we will only be taking tee times over the phone. Our online tee sheet will be launched in the future and we will let you know once it is.

• Payment will be accepted by credit card only, we request that you make a payment over the phone when making your tee time. We can also load a credit card to your account to use for future payments. This will alleviate some of the delays that may occur when you arrive at the course.

• There will only be one person allowed in the Pro Shop at a time, coming in the front door and exiting by the side door. One way only. Six feet social distancing will be practiced so please adhere to the signs and tape provided on the patio while waiting to enter the Pro Shop.

• Masks must be worn at all times before tee off and around others. We do not have masks or gloves to provide to you. If paying inside Pro Shop, we request you wear gloves when signing for payment.

• All golfers must handle their own bags at all times.

• Please stay in your car in the parking lot until five minutes before your tee time.

• No gathering or conversing at any time on Knoll Country Club property. Reminder of social distancing.

• Locker Rooms will be closed.

• Practice putting greens will be closed.

• Tee House will be open for takeaway only. The bathrooms will be locked and the seating on the patio will not be available.

• Driving Range will be open. Mats have been removed for every other bay. Balls will be washed after collection.

• Please do not remove the flagsticks from the holes. Flagsticks have been modified to keep the ball from going into the hole. Also rakes and ball washers have been removed until further notice.

• Gas carts will be available but only one person per cart. Pull carts may be rented but with a limited amount, there is a possibility we may run out. Then you must carry your own bag. If you own a pull cart, you are welcome to bring that as well.

• There will be no club rentals.

• If you store your bag at the Knoll, once it is taken out, it may not go back in until the Coronavirus is no longer a threat.

• There may be delays in turning over gas carts and pull carts as they come in since our staff will have to fully sanitize each one in order for someone else to operate them.

They appreciate everyone’s patience with the new guidelines. They want to make sure the Knoll follows the rules to ensure everyone’s safety so that they can continue to stay open and let everyone enjoy the great game of golf during these difficult times.

