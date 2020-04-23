Four New Cases of COVID-19 in Parsippany

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
57

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional four Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Wednesday, April 22. As of Tuesday there were a total of 41 deaths. (27 of the deaths were contributed to Senior Living facilities.)

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 523 individuals. (This data is as of 3:53 p.m., Thursday, April 23).

Morris County has risen to 4662 an increase of 207 cases since last reported on Wednesday, April 21. A total of 309 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 99,989 with a total of 5,368 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. Testing is scheduled beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To sign up for an appointment online click here for details.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

COVID19 Death by Race in New Jersey as of April 23, 2020
COVID19 Death by Age in New Jersey as of April 23, 2020

 

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR