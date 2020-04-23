Parsippany Rotary Club Donates Necessary PPE to Police Department

PARSIPPANY — Helping our heroes in Parsippany Parsippany Rotary Club delivered some desperately needed PPE.

Purchased and donated by our fellow members at the Parsippany Rotary Club, the hand-sanitizers handed off are necessary to the daily activities of police officers, who need to keep healthy while they stand ready to help us all during this crisis.

Rotarians BettyLou DeCroce and Triveni Gurikar delivered to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters, where they were met by Officer Dave Cavaliere and Sgt. Pete Kolln.

Stay healthy and stay strong. Parsippany Rotary Club hopes to be delivering more PPE to our first responders soon.

