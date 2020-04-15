Chinese Christian Church to Distribute Surgical Masks at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — Members from Chinese Christian Church of New Jersey, 232 South Beverwyck Road, will be distributing “Surgical Masks” starting on Friday, April 17 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; Saturday, April 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, April 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

They will set up outside ShopRite, 808 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center, to provide local residents with masks. Each day they will distribute 1,500 masks starting at 7:00 a.m. There is a limit of three per person.

They will also have a second team at ShopRite, 540 Passaic Avenue, West Caldwell, the same dates and times.

Comments

Comments