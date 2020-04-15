Parsippany Community Update April 15, 2020

Community Update April 15, 2020

Mobile Food Drop This Friday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. To accommodate the increase in popularity of this program, we have moved the location from the Parsippany PAL to the Liquid Church, located at 299 Webro Road.We also have our own food pantry located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha. Please call our Human Services Department at (973) 263-7163 for safe drop-off and pick-up procedures.

Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Wednesday, April 15, 2020