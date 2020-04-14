Virtual Programs at the Parsippany Library System

PARSIPPANY — For more information click here on Virtual Programs offered by Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library.

Fort Challenge Contest! April 13 – 18 Are you getting bored at home? Make a fort with items you have at home such as tables, blankets, flashlights, broom sticks, etc. Be creative and make sure you get permission from your grownups. Post your photo to our library FACEBOOK page in messenger . The winner will have their photo in special Facebook post. All those who submit a photo will receive a small prize when library opens. All ages welcome! Watch Miss Karen’s Facebook video for more details.

Bookmark Decorating Challenge– For the week of Monday, April 13 -Friday, April 17, children of all ages can create their own bookmarks using materials they have at home. On Monday at 10:00 a.m. Miss Jen will post a video demonstrating ways to make them unique and fun. Pictures of child’s bookmark should be sent to the library’s FB messenger with parent’s contact info and child’s age. Three winners will be chosen and able to pick up a small prize once the library opens.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Read Aloud – Join Miss Kellyanne every week day at 11:00 a.m. as she reads aloud a chapter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Monday Maker Challenge @ 1:00 p.m., Animal Architects – choose one building animal (beaver, bird, bee, ant, etc) and research how that animal lives. Go outside and collect natural elements (twigs, sticks, leaves, etc) and build a shelter to protect them! Snap a picture and send through the library’s Facebook Messenger to be posted.

Fantastic Flower Craft with Miss Rose – Tuesday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Children will learn how to make colorful flowers using simple craft materials and household items.

Nursery Rhyme Time – Wednesday, April 15 at 10 am. Mrs. O will recite Nursery Rhymes, sing songs, and read a simple story for the youngest listeners.

Fitness Fun with Miss Karen – Wednesday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. Grab your sneakers, water, and family members to join Miss Karen in this fun fitness workout! You will stretch and then release energy in this short but powerful exercise video. We will act like robots, windshield wipers, and more!

STEAM Thursday @ 12:00 Noon Join Miss Corinne on Thursday, April 16 and learn how to make a special STEAM project with items you may already have at home.

Celebrate National Poetry Month – Thursday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. – Miss Kristen will read some of her favorite Shel Silverstein poems.

Little Red Riding Hood Storytime with the Big Bad Wolf (AKA Ace the dog) Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. Mrs. O will read stories about Little Red Riding Hood to her dog Ace.

Whipped Cream STEAM Finger Painting Activity: Friday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. Want a fun, edible way to teach and practice the sounds and shapes of letters and numbers? Watch Miss Karen’s video on how to be creative using whipped cream, food coloring, and your fingers!

Science Fun Friday– Friday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. Have fun learning about flowers with Miss Jen through stories, activities and a simple experiment. Children of all ages may attend.

