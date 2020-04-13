Lauren Davidson to Perform virtual concert Friday, April 17

MORRIS COUNTY — MPAC’s next Facebook Live concert will take place on April 17 at 12:30 pm, featuring vocalist Lauren Davidson. Davidson will perform for 20-30 minutes.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC’s facebook page by clicking here.

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10 with a performance by the jazz duo Acute Inflections. MPAC plans to air a new live concert every Friday for the near future. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates.

CMA artist Lauren Davidson is an NYC/NJ based urban country singer-songwriter with one powerful voice. Since the age of ten, she has been performing professionally by putting her unique voice on display. Lauren comes from a musical family, singing and performing with her father since childhood and later writing songs together. She continues to co-write with him today in addition to other writers on the music scene.

Lauren is inspired daily by artists of many different genres of music including Contemporary Country, Rock, and Pop. She burst on to the country music scene and has become a popular and loved name where she has carved out a niche as an established singer-songwriter. Lauren frequently travels to Nashville and immerses herself in the music city scene as well as both an artist and a songwriter. She writes and collaborates with many writers in town and continues to play shows and share her music.

The country singer has opened for significant Country Music Acts such as Old Dominion, LOCASH, Carly Pearce and Justin Moore among many others. Lauren’s recent release “Ballads EP” has been exclusively featured on The Boot and she was named Nash FM 94.7’s Nash Next Top 10 finalist. Her single, “I’ll Drink To That,” was named the Digital Journal’s Top 5 Female Country Radio Singles in 2017. Lauren most recently sang the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for the Sold Out 2019 PBR tour.

Comments

Comments