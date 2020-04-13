331 Parsippany Residents Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified 331 Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

Morris County has a total of 3169 residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 162 deaths reported in Morris County.

Please remember to continue the best practices of social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, disinfecting any surfaces you may touch, and avoid touching your face. If you exhibit any symptoms of illness, please remember to consult your personal doctor immediately.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, in parking lot 1. Testing is scheduled beginning 9:00 a.m. and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To sign up for an appointment online click here for details.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

