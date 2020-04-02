Letter to the Editor: Cancellation of Annual Golf Classic

Dear Editor:

Due to the crisis in the world and the effect on our local businesses and families, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills has regretfully cancelled its’ Annual Golf Classic, Luncheon and Tricky Tray that was scheduled to be held on July 14.

This is our largest fundraiser of the year that supports our many educational endeavors, such as scholarships for graduating seniors, awards to our middle school and elementary school students, as well as support of our local library to name just a few.

We look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.

Marilyn Zarzycki

Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills

Golf Classic Chairperson

