Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Makes Masks

PARSIPPANY — Two members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Bernadette Cicchino and Cathy Haney, sewed nineteen cloth face masks for the Troy Hills Convalescent Center in Parsippany. They also passed along a donation of a box of disposable masks from Mary Li of Parsippany. They thank Barbara Lerner of Parsippany and Leslie Moran of Randolph, who each donated elastic for this project.

To make additional masks to donate, our members need narrow elastic (1/4” or 1/8”) to make the ear pieces for the mask. If you have any elastic to spare please email Cathy at tandchaney@gmail.com.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month from September to April at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive. For more information call Marilyn at (973( 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, click here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

