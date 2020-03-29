COVID-19: Morris Area Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens Need Donations

MORRIS COUNTY — With early Spring food drives and fundraisers cancelled, and increased numbers of county residents in need of food as they are out of work due to the COVID-19 situation, food providers and soup kitchens across Morris County are in need of some help.

In addition to a need for food, these nonprofit providers also need supplies, such as forks, spoons, to-go boxes, sandwich bags, and other items for their operations.

It is not just the larger pantries and kitchens that could use a boost, but also smaller providers, many of which normally rely on local churches for donations. But with church, synagogue and mosque services temporarily cancelled, donations collected and dispersed through the generosity of congregations, and by members of local organizations, such as the county’s YMCAs, have dried up.

From the Interfaith Food Pantry:

“Under normal circumstances, we rely heavily on this April fundraiser to provide food to clients through the Spring and into the Fall. We are now facing an unprecedented challenge as demand is picking up and we are bracing for an influx of unemployed workers. Now more than ever, please consider supporting our efforts.

There are many providers of food and meals in Morris County. Here is a list with contact information:

Boonton:

Boonton Food Pantry (973) 402-9419 ext.634

Evangel Church of God (973) 263-1787

Women’s Infants and Children’s Clinic (WIC) 800-427-3244

Denville:

Denville Food Pantry (973) 625-8300 ext.269

St. Clare’s Meals on Wheels (973) 625-6010

Florham Park:

Holy Family Church (973) 377-7190

Hanover Township:

First Presbyterian Church of Whippany (973) 887-2197

Madison:

Meals on Wheels (973) 593-3095

Montville:

Kiwanis Food Pantry (973) 216-7649

Morris Plains:

Interfaith Food Pantry (973) 538-8049 ext. 12

Parsippany:

Parsippany Christian Church 973-335-6387

Parsippany Food Pantry (973) 263-7163

St. Peter’s Food Pantry 973-334-2090

Comments

Comments