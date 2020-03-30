Parsippany Supporting Our Town: $20,000 Raised; Served Over 603 Meals

Frank L. Cahill
Ted Stanziale loading up his truck to bring food to a local organization

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Supporting Our Town is just a week old. In the first week the group made major accomplishments: Facebook page is up to almost 3500 members. The group raised $20,000 through their GoFundMe page (Click here to donate). 19 volunteers signed up to helped. 15 Restaurants signed on to prepare meals. They made 26 deliveries to various organizations including Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Morristown Memorial Hospital, Homeless Solutions,  Zufall Health and many other organizations, and served over 603 meals and spent about $6,000 to help our local restaurants within our town.

Volunteer Ted Stanziale and Boonton Alderman Joseph Bock at i2i Indian Italian Fusion
Ted Stanziale loading up his truck to bring 50 meals to a the employees of Zufall Health. The meals to our front liners prepared by Marra’s Uptown in East Hanover

“We are very thankful for the financial support of Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris Co. Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo, Rob Zwigard and many other elected officials and willing volunteers, we will use the donations to purchase meals for our first responders from local businesses throughout Parsippany and Morris County,” said Chris Mazzarella.

The Red Barn Restaurant in Montville prepared 14 meals paid for by Feed the Front Line-Morris. Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo delivered the meals to Atlantic Health-Chilton’s EMT team.
Soby Abdelhady owner of IHOP loading the truck with over 100 meals were delivered today to the Parsippany Schools Custodial Services. They have been working to clean those schools to make sure they are sanitized for the kids when they go back to school. Thank you Parsippany IHOP for getting all those meals together! Thank You Ted, Ann Marie Battista Stanziale,  Rob Zwigard, Christina Gaudenzi Cistaro, and Lori O’Sullivan Smith for making the Pick Up and Delivery.

“BettyLou, Tom and I think this is a great way to support a community-led effort for our first responders and while helping so many small businesses that right now are in need of a financial boost,” said Senator Bucco.

For more information click here. To view their website, click here.

Nick Kraus and Ted Stanziale delivering BurgerIM to Homeless Solutions. Pictured with Tamala Reynolds, Volunteer Manager.
BurgerIM donated 60 meals for Homeless Solutions

