Parsippany Supporting Our Town: $20,000 Raised; Served Over 603 Meals

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Supporting Our Town is just a week old. In the first week the group made major accomplishments: Facebook page is up to almost 3500 members. The group raised $20,000 through their GoFundMe page (Click here to donate). 19 volunteers signed up to helped. 15 Restaurants signed on to prepare meals. They made 26 deliveries to various organizations including Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, Morristown Memorial Hospital, Homeless Solutions, Zufall Health and many other organizations, and served over 603 meals and spent about $6,000 to help our local restaurants within our town.

“We are very thankful for the financial support of Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris Co. Freeholder Tom Mastrangelo, Rob Zwigard and many other elected officials and willing volunteers, we will use the donations to purchase meals for our first responders from local businesses throughout Parsippany and Morris County,” said Chris Mazzarella.

“BettyLou, Tom and I think this is a great way to support a community-led effort for our first responders and while helping so many small businesses that right now are in need of a financial boost,” said Senator Bucco.

For more information click here. To view their website, click here.

Comments

Comments