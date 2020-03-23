Council President Michael dePierro: We need to do our part

PARSIPPANY — With Governor Murphy’s Executive Order to residents to stay home and go into a “lockdown mode”, we all need to do our part and help limit our exposure to COVID-19.

Parsippany recently learned that we now have eight cases of Coronavirus Infections right here in our Township. We are reminded that “hand washing, disinfecting of surfaces, social distancing, and related recommendations must continue to be implemented by all residents”.

For some of our residents, that may not be enough. Parsippany has seven thousand apartments and two senior citizen complexes where residents all live in close proximity to each other. I hope that the landlords/superintendents of those establishments do their part in minimizing the risk of spreading this virus. All elevator buttons, handrails, common door knobs, etc., should be disinfected on a daily basis.

