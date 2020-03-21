New Jersey Launches New COVID-19 Website 

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy announced the launch of the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub, a new, visitor-friendly website available by clicking here. The New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub provides New Jerseyans with the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 and the State’s response, including information about services such as food assistance and small business assistance.

“We want to make it easier for New Jersey residents to access the critical resources they need as the State responds to COVID-19,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This innovative new site, equipped with expert knowledge and vital information, is an essential resource for New Jerseyans during this time.”

The New Jersey Office of Innovation, the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and other state agencies have partnered with Yext, which has volunteered its time and resources to help build the website, and the Federation of American Scientists’ “Ask a Scientist” project, which sources hundreds of scientific experts to address general questions about COVID-19.

This user-friendly website allows the public to find information by topic, such as COVID-19 illness, employment benefits, education resources, and much more,” said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “This website reflects the whole-of government response that Governor Murphy is leading.”

“The site is fully searchable, and allows the public to submit their questions about COVID-19 and get a reliable response,” said Beth Simone Noveck, the State of New Jersey’s Chief Innovation Officer. “At a time when access to accurate and fast-changing information is of utmost importance, we’re pleased to provide this service to the people of New Jersey.”

The New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub includes a COVID-19 Symptom Checker, so New Jerseyans can receive tailored advice depending on their symptoms, including information about testing. It will also increase the State’s ability to analyze the spread of COVID-19.

The New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub is accessible via mobile phone and for those with disabilities. All the content is easily searchable via Google and other search engines so the information can be found widely and consistently.

Visit the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub by clicking here.

