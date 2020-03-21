Food Assistance for Parsippany Residents – Also, Where to Donate To Help Neighbors In Need

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Food Pantry is located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of late this week, the pantry was well stocked; however, can use donations of hygiene products, including toilet paper.

The Food Pantry can provide same day support for people in need of food, requiring residents to just provide proof of expenses and income.

Call (973) 263-7163 for more information.

As a reminder, for parents of school-age children currently receiving lunch assistance, free and reduced meals are available Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and noon at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School. If your family is unable to pick up a meal at these locations, speak with your school principal and other arrangements can be made.

