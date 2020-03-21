Murphy Orders Residents to Stay Home, Closes Non-essential Businesses in Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy announced on Saturday, effective 9:00 p.m. he’s putting New Jersey into a virtual lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

He ordered New Jerseyans to stay at home except for necessary trips and mandating all non-essential businesses closed until further notice.

Murphy stated New Jersey now has 1,327 confirmed cases of the virus that has infected hundreds of thousands across the globe. There have now been 16 deaths from the virus in New Jersey.

Businesses allowed to open include grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, gas stations, auto mechanics and repair services, medical marijuana dispensaries, convenience stores, banks, hardware and home improvement stores, laundromats, dry cleaners, printing and office supply shops, pet stores, stores that sell supplies for young children, and mail and delivering shops.

Restaurants, bars and liquor stores that provide takeout can remain open. Any construction site can remain open.

The governor noted media, law enforcement, and federal officials who need to travel are exempt.

