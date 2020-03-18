Parsippany-Troy Hills Declares State of Emergency & Public Health Emergency

PARSIPPANY — In light of the National Emergency, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano signed an Administrative Order today which will remain in effect until the Public Health Emergency is rescinded by the Governor of New Jersey.

“These are unprecedented circumstances and the Township has been planning for this reduction of non-essential operations for the better part of a week,” Mayor Michael Soriano said. “By taking these actions, we are helping to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and our Township staff. Continuity of government, especially required services, will remain in place. In order to manage this public health crisis, we all need to make sacrifices. Even those of us who are not part of vulnerable groups need to take social distancing and basic hygiene seriously in order to protect those we love. From now on, we all have to come together by pulling apart.”

“Our priority in Parsippany-Troy Hills is protecting public health,” Business Administrator Keith Kazmark said. “All levels of government are enacting social distancing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The directives in the Administrative Order issued by Mayor Soriano strongly promote social distancing and reduce the exposure to the public and our employees. Rest assured, essential services like public safety and sanitation will continue, and the Township will continue to operate – in many ways by phone and email – to get us through this emergency situation.”

The State of Emergency allows the Township to take any and all necessary and future precautions to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus through local emergency orders.

Among these precautions are:

• Town Hall will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. The Mayor’s office will remain available by emergency appointment only, and the Mayor’s Action Center will remain available by phone at (973) 263-4262 or email at action@parsippany.net.

• Departments of Administration; Township Clerk’s Office; Finance; Public Works; Engineering; Parks, Forestry & Recreation; Municipal Utilities; Planning, Zoning & Construction; Department of Human Services; Police Department; Emergency Medical Services; and Municipal Courts will be closed to the public, but will remain operational via telephone and email.

• All public contract bid openings will be delayed for 14 days, with the exception of: New England Drive Milling & Resurfacing; SCADA System Improvements for Water Dept.; Replacement of Simpson Avenue Retaining Wall; and Smith Field Park D Improvements.

• All historic sites, and the Township dog park, will be closed.

• Township-operated parks will be open from dawn until dusk, with the requirement that the public exercise social distancing. All park playground equipment, benches, tables, and other playground features WILL NOT be disinfected.

• All park restrooms and facilities will be closed, per State Park & Forestry guidelines.

• No gatherings of any kind will be allowed in parks in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.

• All Township licenses for Solicitors and Canvassers are hereby suspended.

• No new building, fire, zoning, health, public works, or recreation permits will be issued without approval of the Business Administrator.

• All non-essential transportation of seniors by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Works shall be suspended.

The Administrative Order comes on the heels of both the National Emergency and the New Jersey State of Emergency.

These measures are being enacted to protect the community, visitors, and employees, as well as to do whatever is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, while minimizing the burden on the healthcare system. As circumstances change, the Township will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary. Updates will be made available on the Township’s website by clicking here, and through the official social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/partroyhills/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParTroyHills

The Administrative Order can be found by clicking here.

