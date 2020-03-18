Emergency Board Meeting at Parsippany-Troy Hills Library

Agenda-Emergency Board Meeting
March 19, 2020 – 10:00 a.m.
Parsippany Library, 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054
The purpose of this meeting is for the Library Board of Trustees to take formal action on library business. Notice of this meeting has appeared in a current issue of the Daily Record.
Notice has been posted on the bulletin board in the municipal building and the two library branches and the Parsippany Library website at www.parsippanylibrary.org.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
Ellen Waldman
Fred Preston
Hait Leuva
Herb Levine
Ilana Scherer
Emily Peterson
Rosemarie Merola
Joseph Weisberg
Mary Kane/Dana Ahmuty
Jayne Beline
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARING
- REPORTS
- Finance-Approve Check Register
- Personnel –Plan During Coronavirus
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT