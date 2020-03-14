NJMVC Extends Expiration Dates for Driver Licenses, Registrations, and Inspections

From the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission:

Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton have announced that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect the public, the MVC will extend expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, and inspection stickers.

Effective immediately, the NJMVC will grant a two-month extension for:

Driver licenses expiring in March, April, and May

Registrations expiring in March, April, and May

Inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May

“All residents who have their driver’s licenses, auto registration, or vehicle inspection due for a renewal by May 31 will receive an automatic two-month extension,” said Governor Murphy. “Keeping New Jerseyans out of crowded Motor Vehicle agencies is another step we can take to limit exposure and hold the line against the spread of COVID-19.”

“Extending the expiration dates will reduce the numbers of customers who come through our agencies daily, helping us to reduce the risk to New Jerseyans,” said Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “We also strongly encourage customers to renew their licenses and registrations online if they are eligible.”

For expiration dates falling in March, the renewal deadline is extended to May; for expiration dates falling in April, the renewal deadline is extended to June; for expiration dates falling in May, the renewal deadline is extended to July.

By law, Chief Administrator Fulton has the authority to extend expiration dates when a State of Emergency has been declared. Governor Murphy declared a State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency on March 9 as part of the state’s coordinated response to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The NJMVC continues to encourage those customers who are eligible to conduct online transactions, including license renewals, vehicle registrations and change of address, to do so by clicking here.

Customers should click here for the latest information and updates.

Comments

Comments