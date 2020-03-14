PHHS Key Club hosts Dinner for Senior Citizens

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School Key Club hosted a pasta and meatball dinner to local Senior Citizens before they had the opportunity to preview the Parsippany Hills Players of Parsippany Hills High School, 2019 Spring Musical: Newsies!

The students of PHHS, ranging from Freshmen to Seniors, have been hard at work since January rehearsing nearly every day to bring this Disney classic to life!

The cast of Newsies includes Anthony Paterno, Brianna Davies, Jack Raia, Caroline Berardo, Colin Smith, Rafaella Espinosa, Jake Murphy, Jade Schaffer, Brian Davies, Nicole Narvaez, Scarlette Horvath, Jack Reppen, Stacey Ikhelson, Charlie Love, Jameson Snyder, Matt Memoli, Meghan Lalo, Vincent Paglucci, Davida Padi, Aiden Waters, Emma Ludvigsen, Ava Cohen, Julia Heller, Ava Ignacio, Adam Roman, Jia Datwani, Kalyna Yurchuk, Matt Bumanlag, Malda Gobena, Tara Bilgeshouse, William Lanza, Allison Paterno, Vanessa Iradi, Kira King, Mia Suarez, Dylan Franz, Bella Brisson, Ava Cohen, Julzi De Stefano, Rhaya Lau, Joyce Luo, Courtney Rizzo, Sanaya Singh, and Alexa Stringham.

