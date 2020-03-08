Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena was huge success

Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Sergeant Brian Conover and Remo Alessandro

MORRIS COUNTY — Over 400 Morris County residents attended the Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on Friday, February 28 sponsored by the New Jersey Coalition 4 Education and Positive Choices.

Children and teenagers in attendance had the opportunity to meet with the officers and discuss the various methods utilized throughout Morris County to maintain a safe community. There were also multiple types of law enforcement equipment and vehicles that were on display for the public.

Morris County

“The NJC4EPC truly reminds me of the New York Yankees from the mid to late nineties, coalition founder ands Township Committeeman Thomas “Ace “ Gallagher said. This is great group of extremely talented, hard working people that are working together toward a specific goal and the goal is very clear. There are no heroes in this crew just wonderful, dedicated people that want to be part of a real solution to make things better for all of our families.”

Morris County Sheriff Officer Corp. Laura Bertelli and “Eddie”

Prosecutor Knapp said, “Fostering relationships with members of the Morris County community is a priority for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. We want our residents to feel comfortable with the dedicated law enforcement professionals working here. The younger residents who attended Law Enforcement Night have the potential to be our county’s next great leaders and this event was an opportunity for them to meet our law enforcement professionals.”

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Supervisor Spence Osaigbovo and Detective Muhammad Thomas
Enjoying Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena. East Hanover Police Chief Christopher Cannizzo and Hanover Township Committeeman Thomas “Ace” Gallagher
Enjoying Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena. Hanover Township Chief Mark Roddy, Patrolman James Grawher, Det. Peter Hermans, Thomas Burke and Patrolman Emmanuel Malasig
Officer Kayla Santos, Morris County Sheriff Office
Morgan Park and Melanie Cole, Kidz World
East Hanover Councilman Brian Brokaw, Sr., East Hanover Patrolman Dan McClure, Patrolman Matt Cerrato, Chief Christopher Cannizzo, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, Council President Michael Martorelli

