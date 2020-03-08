Former Morris Catholic Teacher Arrested on Sex Crimes Charges

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna announce that Carlos A. Franco-Leon, 42, Rockaway Township, has been charged with six counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(2)(b), a crime of the first degree; two counts of second degree Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3)(b); and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(1), a crime of the second degree.

This 42-year-old defendant is alleged to have committed sexual acts upon two minor female students known to him while he was working as a teacher and volleyball coach at Morris Catholic High School, located in Denville.

The acts were alleged to have occurred on various occasions between 2015 and 2019. The defendant’s employment with Morris Catholic High School ended in 2018.

The defendant has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 or the Denville Police Department at (973) 627-4900.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

