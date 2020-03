PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano will hold another Parsippany Town Hall series at Lake Parsippany Elementary School, 225 Kingston Road, on Monday, March 9. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the Mayor and his panel will begin at 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-4262.

