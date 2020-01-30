Driver leaves scene of accident; Charged with DWI

PARSIPPANY — On January 14, at approximately 8:44 p.m. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police were dispatched to the area of Parsippany Boulevard and Littleton Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash with one of the vehicles fleeing the scene.

Officer Steven Kurza arrived at the scene and observed one of the vehicles, a 2015 Blue Honda CRV, driven by Ms. Parulben Patel at the scene. Ms. Patel stated she was uninjured.

Ms. Patel informed Officer Kurza that while stopped at the red traffic light, a vehicle had crossed into her lane of travel and struck her vehicle. There was damage to the driver side of the vehicle and gray colored plastic on the ground that appeared to be from another vehicle.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolman Jesse Hughes arrived at the scene and immediately began canvassing the area and located the vehicle in the parking lot of Morris Hills Shopping Center.

The vehicle matched the color of plastic found at the scene of the accident. Ms. Rebecca Materna, 56, admitted to Officer Kurza that she was the driver of the vehicle and was involved in a crash. The officer observed Ms. Materna with “glassy eyes” and “detected the odor of alcoholic beverages.” The officer performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests which Materna was unable to complete most of the tests performed. Officer Kurza believed Materna to be intoxicated and placed her under arrest. She was transported to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters where additional tests were performed and it was determined Materna’s BAC to be .31%.

Materna was issued a summons for Driving While intoxicated (39:4-50) and Reckless Driving (39:4-96).

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments