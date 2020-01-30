High School Scholarships Sponsored by the Woman’s Club

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Apply through your school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years thanks to the club’s successful Golf Classic held each July at the Knoll Country Club

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month September through April at 7:00 p.m. at Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive, Parsippany.

For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com or click here.

Comments

Comments