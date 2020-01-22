Governor signs DeCroce bill supporting Veteran’s employment in insurance industry

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill (A1924), sponsored by Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, to help veterans in New Jersey obtain employment in the insurance industry.

The legislation waives the initial insurance producer-licensing fee for honorably discharged veterans who are New Jersey residents, have passed the licensing exam and met any other requirements for licensure. A producer is a person licensed to sell, solicit or negotiate insurance.

“Veterans bring a unique background and skillset to the insurance industry, but may lack the ability to pay the licensing fee if they are unemployed,” said DeCroce (R-Morris). “Removing a fee is the least we can do to give our veterans transitioning to civilian life a path to gainful employment.”

Under the law, the Department of Banking and Insurance is authorized to waive the initial $190 licensing fee. The department is currently permitted to waive fees for disabled war veterans.

Affected veterans include those who served in any branch of the active or reserve military or National Guard. The law takes effect immediately.

Comments

Comments