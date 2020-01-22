Build a Pinewood Derby Car with Your Son or Daughter

MORRIS COUNTY — On Saturday, February 1, parents are invited to bring their child to make a Pinewood Derby Car.

The Pinewood Derby is a highlight of the Cub Scout year. If your son or daughter is not yet in a Cub Scout pack, you can come build your car with guidance from experts. The workshop, dubbed the 2020 Pinewood Derby Champ Camp, will be held at the Scout Shop, One Saddle Road in Cedar Knolls, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The cost of car kit is $5.00.

You will also receive information on the Cub Scout pack nearest your home.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls in grades K-5.

For information, contact the Cedar Knolls Scout Shop, (973) 765-9322 ext. 233, 358scoutshoporderscedarknolls@scouting.org

