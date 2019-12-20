Sons of Italy donates to families for Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY — Sons of Italy #2561 donated to families for Thanksgiving. They donated 17 cooked turkey dinners purchased from ShopRite and another $1000.00 in gift cards.

Eight of the complete turkey dinners were distributed to families at Parsippany Child Day Care Center and the other nine dinners were distributed to individual families in Parsippany.

The Morris County of the Order of Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 is an affiliated member of the Order of the Sons of Italy In America Association, the largest and longest established Italian-American organization in the United States.

Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. The lodge is proud to be able to serve a small portion of needs to our local communities. Donations include, but are not limited to, The Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, Gift cards to families in need, The Valerie Fund, Alzheimers, and many more.

Members of the Morris County Sons of Italy lodge meet once a month at a local restaurant, typically on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Meetings commence at 6:30 p.m. with members discussing monthly lodge business, fundraising, and community charity events and needs in the Morris county area.

For more information on how to join, please email Lou Amato at MorrisSOI2561@gmail.com.

