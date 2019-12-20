Melissa Florance-Lynch Announces Candidacy for Morris County Freeholder Board

MORRIS COUNTY — Current Pequannock Township Councilwoman and lifelong Morris County resident Melissa Florance-Lynch announced her candidacy for Morris County Freeholder.

A lifelong resident of Pequannock with more than ten years of extensive leadership in governing, Melissa will bring her commitment to public service, business development, and philanthropy work to the Board. “I’m looking forward to sharing my best practices in fiscal responsible governing with the Freeholder Board and the residents of Morris County,” Melissa said. Florance-Lynch has proved herself a resolute, fiscal conservative despite challenging budget limitations from mandates handed down from Trenton, the burden of protecting Pequannock’s residents from seasonal flooding, and the need to collaborate and create opportunity for the sharing of services.

“I’m proud to say that I’ve balanced the need for supporting community programs and resources for residents, while holding the municipal tax rate to an increase of less than three-quarters of one percent on my nine-year watch. That’s the kind of fiscal conservatism I will bring to the Morris County Board.”

A current Pequannock council member, Melissa is a tireless public servant having collaborated extensively with federal, state, and municipal officials to mitigate the impact of flooding on behalf Pequannock residents. She has welcomed countless new businesses into Pequannock spurring critical economic growth and helping to lower the residential tax rate.

A liaison to the the town’s Economic Development Committee, Melissa has overseen the growth of business in Pequannock Township as well as improvements to Pequannock’s business district. Philanthropy has been Melissa’s passion throughout her life and she has lent her talents to the Deborah Heart & Lung Center and Hospital Foundation​, Pequannock Valley Rotary Club, Pequannock Twp. Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Suburban Woman’s Club of Pompton Plains.

A successful business woman, Melissa has been a licensed Realtor® for over twenty years and has been a Real Estate Broker and Sales Manager with Realty Executives for the past nine years. She recently was selected to receive the prestigious North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) “REALTOR® of the Year” Award for 2020. Melissa holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration – Seton Hall University.

Comments

