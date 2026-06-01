Porzio, Bromberg & Newman Grows Corporate Practice with Addition of Donald J. Rassiger as Principal

PARSIPPANY — Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C., a multidisciplinary law firm, proudly announces that Donald J. Rassiger has joined the firm as Principal – a significant addition to the firm’s Corporate Practice Group. Don focuses his practice on corporate transactions and commercial matters, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, joint ventures, financing arrangements, and other complex business deals. This move continues to bolster Porzio’s growing corporate practice, while also bringing experience to labor, risk compliance, and the construction and infrastructure sectors.

“Don is such a great fit for our firm both culturally and professionally as we continue the strategic growth of our transactional capabilities at Porzio,” said Vito A. Gagliardi, Jr., Managing Principal of Porzio. “With his breadth of knowledge, understanding of deal structure and reputation, we look forward to his leadership expanding our offerings and helping to provide our clients with the support they need to navigate deals efficiently.”

Cheryl Santieniello, Principal and Chair of Porzio’s Corporate Practice Group added, “With his experience advising both as outside counsel and senior in-house legal roles, Don is a perfect fit for our team here at Porzio. We look forward to sharing his valuable perspective with our clients.”

Having served as Chief Legal Officer for multiple organizations, Don understands how legal advice is evaluated and implemented within businesses. A significant portion of his transactional experience involves companies operating in the construction and infrastructure sectors. He has represented stakeholders across the construction lifecycle, including owners, developers, general contractors, subcontractors, engineers, architects, construction managers, and program managers.

Don has also negotiated hundreds of millions of dollars in construction-related claims and change orders, helping clients resolve complex disputes while protecting long-term business and project goals. In addition, he regularly advises clients on Minority- and Women Owned Business (MWBE) certification, working with state and local agencies and municipalities to support compliance and contracting requirements. Don also advises clients on risk management and compliance issues that intersect with corporate transactions, including insurance and bonding matters, internal governance considerations, and safety related risks.

“I was immediately drawn to Porzio after meeting with the team and learning more about their robust infrastructure,” said Rassiger. “As a respected firm in the region, I look forward to working across practice areas to provide practical, commercially grounded counsel that helps move complex transactions forward with confidence.”