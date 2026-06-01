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Letter to the Editor: Suarez Applauds Desai for Returning Mayor’s SUV to Police Fleet

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Dear Editor:

With zero fanfare Mayor Desai voluntarily reassigned the Police equipped SUV driven by former Mayor Barberio back to the Parsippany Police motor pool. Why Barberio needed the tricked out four wheel drive behemoth always seemed as an over the top ego trip to himself. Perhaps the former Mayor wanted to be prepared, just in case there was a delicatessen Grand Opening he was scheduled to attend during the middle of a blizzard.

This vehicle reassignment will save the taxpayers of Parsippany a good deal of money by not having to purchase a replacement SUV for the Police Department, when the need arises. The SUV Barberio assigned to himself has a list price in the neighborhood of $100,000. Now I have to assume Mayor Desai has access to a sedan of some sort to use as Mayor. No doubt the vehicle Mayor Desai now uses is a fraction of the cost of the Barberio’s giant SUV.

Also let us not forget that Barberio parked the Township owned SUV on the street. This is against State protocol regarding government owned cars, SUV’s or trucks.

Rich Suarez

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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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