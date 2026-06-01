Letter to the Editor: Suarez Applauds Desai for Returning Mayor’s SUV to Police Fleet

Dear Editor:

With zero fanfare Mayor Desai voluntarily reassigned the Police equipped SUV driven by former Mayor Barberio back to the Parsippany Police motor pool. Why Barberio needed the tricked out four wheel drive behemoth always seemed as an over the top ego trip to himself. Perhaps the former Mayor wanted to be prepared, just in case there was a delicatessen Grand Opening he was scheduled to attend during the middle of a blizzard.

This vehicle reassignment will save the taxpayers of Parsippany a good deal of money by not having to purchase a replacement SUV for the Police Department, when the need arises. The SUV Barberio assigned to himself has a list price in the neighborhood of $100,000. Now I have to assume Mayor Desai has access to a sedan of some sort to use as Mayor. No doubt the vehicle Mayor Desai now uses is a fraction of the cost of the Barberio’s giant SUV.

Also let us not forget that Barberio parked the Township owned SUV on the street. This is against State protocol regarding government owned cars, SUV’s or trucks.

Rich Suarez