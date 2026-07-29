Wise Animal Rescue to Host Barknic Fundraiser in Montclair

MONTCLAIR — Wise Animal Rescue will host Barknic, its largest fundraiser of the year, on Saturday, August 8, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Lackawanna Station.

The indoor, family-friendly event is designed for pets and their people, featuring more than 50 local vendors, food and drinks, music, and activities for both dogs and humans. Highlights include a pet psychic gallery reading, an “Ask the Expert” panel, a dog fashion show, a Barknic Beauty Bar offering complimentary nail trims, hair color, manicures and pedicures, and pup facials, and a Musical Sits competition. Prizes will be given out throughout the day, and gift bags will be provided to the first 300 attendees.

Guests will also have the chance to meet adoptable dogs and cats from local rescue organizations while learning about Wise Animal Rescue’s work. The organization is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit that rescues animals from neglect, abandonment, and unsafe situations, partnering with veterinary practices to restore them to health before placing them in loving homes. The organization also works to raise awareness and advocate for neglected, surrendered, and abandoned dogs, including bully breed mixes that often face unfair stigma.

Admission is $15.00 in advance and $20.00 at the door, with children age 11 and under admitted free. Free parking is available in two lots near the station, courtesy of HONK and BDP, along with surrounding street parking.

All proceeds from the event benefit Wise Animal Rescue’s efforts to save and care for animals in need. Those interested in supporting the organization can also adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, or contribute through the group’s wish list.