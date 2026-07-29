Sunday, August 2, 2026
HomeLocal NewsWise Animal Rescue to Host Barknic Fundraiser in Montclair
Local News

Wise Animal Rescue to Host Barknic Fundraiser in Montclair

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1199

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MONTCLAIR — Wise Animal Rescue will host Barknic, its largest fundraiser of the year, on Saturday, August 8, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Lackawanna Station.

The indoor, family-friendly event is designed for pets and their people, featuring more than 50 local vendors, food and drinks, music, and activities for both dogs and humans. Highlights include a pet psychic gallery reading, an “Ask the Expert” panel, a dog fashion show, a Barknic Beauty Bar offering complimentary nail trims, hair color, manicures and pedicures, and pup facials, and a Musical Sits competition. Prizes will be given out throughout the day, and gift bags will be provided to the first 300 attendees.

Guests will also have the chance to meet adoptable dogs and cats from local rescue organizations while learning about Wise Animal Rescue’s work. The organization is a volunteer-run, foster-based nonprofit that rescues animals from neglect, abandonment, and unsafe situations, partnering with veterinary practices to restore them to health before placing them in loving homes. The organization also works to raise awareness and advocate for neglected, surrendered, and abandoned dogs, including bully breed mixes that often face unfair stigma.

Admission is $15.00 in advance and $20.00 at the door, with children age 11 and under admitted free. Free parking is available in two lots near the station, courtesy of HONK and BDP, along with surrounding street parking.

All proceeds from the event benefit Wise Animal Rescue’s efforts to save and care for animals in need. Those interested in supporting the organization can also adopt, foster, volunteer, donate, or contribute through the group’s wish list.

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany RedTails 7U Capture United States Amateur Baseball League West Division Championship in Historic Inaugural Season
Next article
Parsippany’s Sara Hoffman Named to University of Scranton Dean’s List
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »
MORE STORIES

Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy...

Parsippany Council to Meet August 4

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to Host Parsippany Recruitment Event

Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Jury Duty Warrant Scam

Patrolman William Stone Honored with Walkout Ceremony After 20 Years of...

Parsippany Library to Host Week of Financial Literacy Workshops for Kids