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Parsippany PAL and A-Money Sports Celebrate Successful First Year, Announce Registration for Year Two Fall Basketball Season

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) and A-Money Sports are proud to celebrate the success of their first year together while officially announcing that registration is now open for the Fall Basketball Season.

What began as a new partnership just one year ago has quickly grown into one of Parsippany’s premier youth basketball programs. Together, the Parsippany PAL and A-Money Sports have provided hundreds of local athletes with opportunities to learn, compete, and develop through recreational leagues, specialized skill clinics, position-specific training, private instruction, birthday parties, camps, and community basketball events.

“Our first year together exceeded expectations,” said Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “From day one, our vision was to provide families with a high-quality basketball experience right here in Parsippany. Marc Adler and the entire A-Money Sports team have been outstanding partners, and together we’ve built something our community can truly be proud of.”

A-Money Sports owner Marc Adler echoed that excitement.

“Our goal has always been to develop players while creating an environment where kids genuinely love coming to the gym,” Adler said. “The support from the Parsippany community has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue growing the program alongside the PAL.”

As the partnership enters its second year, both organizations are focused on expanding opportunities for local athletes while continuing to invest in player development. The Fall Basketball League will once again feature divisions for boys and girls across multiple age groups, with additional clinics, camps, and skill-development programming scheduled throughout the year.

The partnership will also continue to strengthen the PAL’s long-term basketball vision. Beginning this year, A-Money Sports will assist with coaching and player development within the Parsippany PAL Travel Basketball Program, while the travel program itself will remain a Parsippany PAL-operated program, focused on giving local athletes the opportunity to represent their community and continue playing basketball in Parsippany.

“Our goal extends beyond one season,” Bronzino added. “We’re building a complete basketball pathway—from instructional programs and recreation to travel basketball—all designed to keep Parsippany kids playing, developing, and representing their hometown. Year One laid a tremendous foundation, and Year Two is about taking the next step.”

Registration is now open for the Parsippany PAL x A-Money Sports Fall Basketball League. Families are encouraged to register early as programs are expected to fill quickly.

For registration and additional program information, visit www.parsippanypal.org.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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