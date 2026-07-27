Parsippany PAL and A-Money Sports Celebrate Successful First Year, Announce Registration for Year Two Fall Basketball Season

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) and A-Money Sports are proud to celebrate the success of their first year together while officially announcing that registration is now open for the Fall Basketball Season.

What began as a new partnership just one year ago has quickly grown into one of Parsippany’s premier youth basketball programs. Together, the Parsippany PAL and A-Money Sports have provided hundreds of local athletes with opportunities to learn, compete, and develop through recreational leagues, specialized skill clinics, position-specific training, private instruction, birthday parties, camps, and community basketball events.

“Our first year together exceeded expectations,” said Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “From day one, our vision was to provide families with a high-quality basketball experience right here in Parsippany. Marc Adler and the entire A-Money Sports team have been outstanding partners, and together we’ve built something our community can truly be proud of.”

A-Money Sports owner Marc Adler echoed that excitement.

“Our goal has always been to develop players while creating an environment where kids genuinely love coming to the gym,” Adler said. “The support from the Parsippany community has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue growing the program alongside the PAL.”

As the partnership enters its second year, both organizations are focused on expanding opportunities for local athletes while continuing to invest in player development. The Fall Basketball League will once again feature divisions for boys and girls across multiple age groups, with additional clinics, camps, and skill-development programming scheduled throughout the year.

The partnership will also continue to strengthen the PAL’s long-term basketball vision. Beginning this year, A-Money Sports will assist with coaching and player development within the Parsippany PAL Travel Basketball Program, while the travel program itself will remain a Parsippany PAL-operated program, focused on giving local athletes the opportunity to represent their community and continue playing basketball in Parsippany.

“Our goal extends beyond one season,” Bronzino added. “We’re building a complete basketball pathway—from instructional programs and recreation to travel basketball—all designed to keep Parsippany kids playing, developing, and representing their hometown. Year One laid a tremendous foundation, and Year Two is about taking the next step.”

Registration is now open for the Parsippany PAL x A-Money Sports Fall Basketball League. Families are encouraged to register early as programs are expected to fill quickly.

For registration and additional program information, visit www.parsippanypal.org.