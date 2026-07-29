Global Consumer Goods Manufacturer Leases Space at Parsippany Office Building

PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions has secured a new tenant at a Parsippany office building, leasing nearly 30,000 square feet to a global consumer goods manufacturer.

The deal with Groupe SEB, which has taken 29,900 square feet at 300 Kimball Drive, is part of 143,000 square feet of leasing activity across the landlord’s portfolio during the second quarter. That activity included 13 total transactions, with new leases and expansions accounting for 132,000 square feet and renewals totaling more than 11,000 square feet.

“The strength of greater New York’s local economy means companies are feeling more confident in committing to the office space that fits their needs,” said Sandy Monaghan, a senior vice president with Signature Acquisitions. “Moreover, tenants are narrowing their searches toward properties with best-in-class, hands-on management. We’re benefitting from this shift.”