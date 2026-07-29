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Global Consumer Goods Manufacturer Leases Space at Parsippany Office Building

300 Kimball Drive in Parsippany, where Signature Acquisitions has leased nearly 30,000 square feet of office space to a global consumer goods manufacturer.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions has secured a new tenant at a Parsippany office building, leasing nearly 30,000 square feet to a global consumer goods manufacturer.

The deal with Groupe SEB, which has taken 29,900 square feet at 300 Kimball Drive, is part of 143,000 square feet of leasing activity across the landlord’s portfolio during the second quarter. That activity included 13 total transactions, with new leases and expansions accounting for 132,000 square feet and renewals totaling more than 11,000 square feet.

“The strength of greater New York’s local economy means companies are feeling more confident in committing to the office space that fits their needs,” said Sandy Monaghan, a senior vice president with Signature Acquisitions. “Moreover, tenants are narrowing their searches toward properties with best-in-class, hands-on management. We’re benefitting from this shift.”

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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