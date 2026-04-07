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Friends of Parsippany Library Collect Donations for Jewelry & Accessory Sale

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are now accepting donations for their highly anticipated annual Jewelry and Accessory Sale, a popular community event that supports library programs and services.

Residents are encouraged to donate gently used items, including jewelry, purses, wallets, shawls, and scarves. Donations can be dropped off at the Main Library through Wednesday, April 30.

The sale will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and continue through Saturday, May 9, at all three library locations—Main Library, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor—during regular operating hours. The largest selection of items will be available at the Main Library.

This annual event serves as both a vital fundraiser and a fun shopping opportunity for the community. Proceeds from the sale directly benefit the Parsippany Library System, helping fund programs, events, and services across all branches.

Organizers emphasize that the success of the sale depends on community participation and donations.

“Without your donations, this event would not be possible,” organizers noted, thanking residents in advance for their continued support of the local library system.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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