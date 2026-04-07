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Parsippany-Troy Hills Announces Annual Hydrant Flushing Program Beginning April 12

A fire hydrant flushes water during the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills’ annual Hydrant Inspection and Flushing Program, which helps clear mineral deposits from the water system.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department has announced that its annual Hydrant Inspection and Flushing Program will begin on Sunday, April 12, 2026, and continue through Friday, May 22.

Crews will conduct the work during overnight hours, concluding each day at 6:00 a.m., in an effort to minimize disruption to residents.

The flushing program is a critical part of maintaining the Township’s water system. By systematically opening fire hydrants, crews increase water flow to help remove accumulated minerals and deposits from the water mains, ensuring continued water quality and system efficiency.

While the process will not interrupt water service, residents may notice temporary changes, including reduced water pressure or discolored water, when crews are working in their neighborhood. Township officials emphasize that this is normal and does not pose a health risk.

Residents experiencing discoloration are advised to run their cold water until it clears before use. It is also recommended to check water clarity before operating washing machines or dishwashers to avoid potential staining. If low water pressure persists after flushing is completed, residents should inspect faucet screens for any trapped particles.

For additional information or questions regarding hydrant flushing in specific neighborhoods, residents may contact the Water Department at (973) 263-7099, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Township officials thank residents in advance for their cooperation during this important infrastructure maintenance program.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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