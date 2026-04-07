Parsippany-Troy Hills Announces Annual Hydrant Flushing Program Beginning April 12

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department has announced that its annual Hydrant Inspection and Flushing Program will begin on Sunday, April 12, 2026, and continue through Friday, May 22.

Crews will conduct the work during overnight hours, concluding each day at 6:00 a.m., in an effort to minimize disruption to residents.

The flushing program is a critical part of maintaining the Township’s water system. By systematically opening fire hydrants, crews increase water flow to help remove accumulated minerals and deposits from the water mains, ensuring continued water quality and system efficiency.

While the process will not interrupt water service, residents may notice temporary changes, including reduced water pressure or discolored water, when crews are working in their neighborhood. Township officials emphasize that this is normal and does not pose a health risk.

Residents experiencing discoloration are advised to run their cold water until it clears before use. It is also recommended to check water clarity before operating washing machines or dishwashers to avoid potential staining. If low water pressure persists after flushing is completed, residents should inspect faucet screens for any trapped particles.

For additional information or questions regarding hydrant flushing in specific neighborhoods, residents may contact the Water Department at (973) 263-7099, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Township officials thank residents in advance for their cooperation during this important infrastructure maintenance program.