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Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation to Host Clothing and Shoe Fund Drive

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation Committee is inviting the community to support its upcoming Clothing and Shoe Fund Drive on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains.

The fundraiser will collect gently used and wearable items, with proceeds benefiting Project Graduation, a long-standing initiative that provides a safe, substance-free celebration for graduating seniors.

Residents are encouraged to donate a wide variety of items, including clothing for men, women, and children, shoes and sneakers, as well as accessories such as purses, backpacks, belts, hats, gloves, scarves, and ties. Household items such as blankets, sheets, pillows, comforters, towels, and curtains will also be accepted.  

Organizers note that all items must be placed in tied plastic bags for donation. Items not accepted include furniture, toys, books, glass, liquids, or bric-à-brac.  

Community members who are unable to attend during the scheduled time are encouraged to contact organizers for alternative arrangements.

This event offers residents an opportunity to declutter their homes while supporting a meaningful cause that directly benefits local students.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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