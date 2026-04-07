Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation to Host Clothing and Shoe Fund Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Project Graduation Committee is inviting the community to support its upcoming Clothing and Shoe Fund Drive on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parsippany Hills High School, 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains.

The fundraiser will collect gently used and wearable items, with proceeds benefiting Project Graduation, a long-standing initiative that provides a safe, substance-free celebration for graduating seniors.

Residents are encouraged to donate a wide variety of items, including clothing for men, women, and children, shoes and sneakers, as well as accessories such as purses, backpacks, belts, hats, gloves, scarves, and ties. Household items such as blankets, sheets, pillows, comforters, towels, and curtains will also be accepted.

Organizers note that all items must be placed in tied plastic bags for donation. Items not accepted include furniture, toys, books, glass, liquids, or bric-à-brac.

Community members who are unable to attend during the scheduled time are encouraged to contact organizers for alternative arrangements.

This event offers residents an opportunity to declutter their homes while supporting a meaningful cause that directly benefits local students.