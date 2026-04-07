10th Annual Rose House Golf Event to Help Build Affordable Housing

PARSIPPANY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization that creates forever homes for people with developmental disabilities throughout Morris County, is excited to announce its 10th annual “Day of Dreams” golf event.

This year’s outing will take place on Monday, July 13, at the Knoll Country Club West, located at 990 Greenbank Road, Boonton.

Funds raised during this event will support Rose House’s “Forever Home Project.” This capital campaign aims to develop a new, affordable housing complex for adults with special needs.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, it will provide safe housing for 12 individuals who will receive around-the-clock care. The complex will be situated in Chester Township, New Jersey, at the site of the former Glenlora Nursing Home.

“As we mark the 10th year of this event, we’re reminded that the need for affordable housing for adults with special needs remains urgent,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “More than 12,000 individuals in New Jersey are still waiting for housing, and this new Chester Township development will help us expand that opportunity for a dozen more residents through the power of community support.”

The Day of Dreams event will feature a golf tournament with real-time scoring, contests and prizes, followed by a cocktail hour and luncheon that includes a silent auction and raffles. The silent auction will also be held virtually, allowing anyone to participate. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m., with the tournament starting at 8:00 a.m. The registration fee, which includes the luncheon, is $300 per golfer or $1,200 per foursome. The tournament is limited to 100 participants, and the registration deadline is July 6.

To register as a golfer, become a sponsor, or make a general donation, please visit Rose House’s official golf event page by clicking here.

Please call (973) 984-0006, x121 or email [email protected] for more information about this event.

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. For more information click here.