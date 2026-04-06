Monday, April 6, 2026
HomeLocal NewsMount Tabor Library Seeks Community Input Through Flag Design Contest
Local News

Mount Tabor Library Seeks Community Input Through Flag Design Contest

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
295

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Branch Library is inviting residents to showcase their creativity and community pride through a Community Design Contest to create a new flag representing the Mount Tabor community.

The contest encourages participants to design a flag that reflects the spirit, history, and character of Mount Tabor while incorporating key elements that represent the library and its role in the community.

Contest Details and Guidelines

Participants are asked to submit a design sized 3-by-5 feet in a vertical orientation. Each design must include the name “Mount Tabor Branch Library” and should reflect and celebrate the Mount Tabor community.

Organizers encourage designs that are inclusive, easy to understand, and visually clear, with a clean and organized layout that effectively communicates the theme.

Library Logo Requirements

Design submissions must include the library’s official logo, which should be placed within the bottom 25 percent of the flag. For contrast and clarity, the logo’s color may be adjusted to black or white only.

Submission Deadline and Participation

All entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 18.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate, making this a unique opportunity for residents to leave a lasting visual mark on the Mount Tabor community.

How to Learn More

For additional details and submission information, residents can visit the official contest by clicking here.

The initiative highlights the Parsippany Library’s ongoing commitment to community engagement, creativity, and local pride, while giving residents a chance to contribute to a meaningful and lasting symbol for Mount Tabor.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Local Interfaith Cross Walk Marks Good Friday with Unity and Reflection
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »