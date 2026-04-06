Mount Tabor Library Seeks Community Input Through Flag Design Contest

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Branch Library is inviting residents to showcase their creativity and community pride through a Community Design Contest to create a new flag representing the Mount Tabor community.

The contest encourages participants to design a flag that reflects the spirit, history, and character of Mount Tabor while incorporating key elements that represent the library and its role in the community.

Contest Details and Guidelines

Participants are asked to submit a design sized 3-by-5 feet in a vertical orientation. Each design must include the name “Mount Tabor Branch Library” and should reflect and celebrate the Mount Tabor community.

Organizers encourage designs that are inclusive, easy to understand, and visually clear, with a clean and organized layout that effectively communicates the theme.

Library Logo Requirements

Design submissions must include the library’s official logo, which should be placed within the bottom 25 percent of the flag. For contrast and clarity, the logo’s color may be adjusted to black or white only.

Submission Deadline and Participation

All entries must be submitted by Saturday, April 18.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate, making this a unique opportunity for residents to leave a lasting visual mark on the Mount Tabor community.

How to Learn More

For additional details and submission information, residents can visit the official contest by clicking here.

The initiative highlights the Parsippany Library’s ongoing commitment to community engagement, creativity, and local pride, while giving residents a chance to contribute to a meaningful and lasting symbol for Mount Tabor.