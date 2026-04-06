Local Interfaith Cross Walk Marks Good Friday with Unity and Reflection

PARSIPPANY — Residents from across the community came together on Good Friday, April 3, for the annual Interfaith Cross Walk, a meaningful tradition that united participants in reflection, prayer, and fellowship.

The walk began at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church on South Beverwyck Road, where attendees gathered before setting out together toward St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Reynolds Avenue.

Participants representing multiple congregations and faith backgrounds joined in the observance, walking side by side in a shared expression of remembrance and community spirit. The event concluded at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where participants gathered to complete the Good Friday reflection.

Organizers noted that the annual Cross Walk continues to serve as an important opportunity to bring together people of different faiths and backgrounds, fostering unity and reflection during the Easter season.

The event remains a longstanding Parsippany tradition, welcoming all members of the community to participate in this interfaith observance each year.