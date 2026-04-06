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Local Interfaith Cross Walk Marks Good Friday with Unity and Reflection

Participants carry the cross along South Beverwyck Road during Parsippany’s annual Interfaith Cross Walk on Good Friday, April 3, uniting members of the community in reflection, prayer, and fellowship.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents from across the community came together on Good Friday, April 3, for the annual Interfaith Cross Walk, a meaningful tradition that united participants in reflection, prayer, and fellowship.

The walk began at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church on South Beverwyck Road, where attendees gathered before setting out together toward St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Reynolds Avenue.

Participants representing multiple congregations and faith backgrounds joined in the observance, walking side by side in a shared expression of remembrance and community spirit. The event concluded at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where participants gathered to complete the Good Friday reflection.

Organizers noted that the annual Cross Walk continues to serve as an important opportunity to bring together people of different faiths and backgrounds, fostering unity and reflection during the Easter season.

The event remains a longstanding Parsippany tradition, welcoming all members of the community to participate in this interfaith observance each year.

The Rev. Mary Anne “Psomi” Psomas Jackloski lights candles during the Good Friday observance at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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