Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Raises $3,500 with Annual Argyles Fish and Chicken Dinner

PARSIPPANY — The annual Fish and Chips Dinner hosted by the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, Parsippany Fire District Two, once again brought the community together for an evening of great food and support for local volunteers.

Fish and Chips Chair Mark Rabson thanked the dedicated members of the fire company who worked tirelessly to prepare and serve 360 delicious Argyle’s fish or chicken dinners. Whether guests chose takeout or enjoyed their meal at the firehouse, the event proved to be another successful community gathering. Most importantly, the dinner raised an impressive $3,500 to support the fire company’s community programs.

Russ Greuter, President of the Fire Company, explained that the proceeds from the annual dinner help fund several important community initiatives. These include the fire company’s annual Memorial Day Open House, the popular Santa Run during the holiday season, and volunteer recognition efforts that celebrate the dedication of the department’s members.

Rabson and Greuter both expressed their appreciation to the residents who purchased tickets and supported the fundraiser, as well as the volunteer firefighters who helped prepare and serve the dinners.

They also thanked the 2026 corporate sponsors whose support helped make the event possible, including Envy Sports and Swim Club at the Parsippany Sheraton, BCB Bank, Morris Eye Care, and Shelly DeMartino of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Events like this highlight the incredible dedication of our volunteer firefighters and the strength of our community,” said Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai. “Serving 360 dinners and raising $3,500 is a testament to the hard work of the Fire Company and the generosity of residents and sponsors who continue to support the important work they do throughout the year.”

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company encourages community members interested in serving to learn more about becoming a volunteer. The next monthly meeting will be held on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the firehouse, and potential volunteers are welcome to attend.

