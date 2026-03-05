Parsippany Hills Cheerleaders Capture First Place and Grand Champion Title at Wildwood Nationals

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School cheerleading team delivered an outstanding performance last weekend at a national cheerleading competition held at the Wildwood Convention Center in Wildwood, earning First Place in their division and the coveted Grand Champion title.

Competing against teams from across the region, the Parsippany Hills Vikings cheerleaders impressed judges with a powerful routine showcasing precision, athleticism, and teamwork. Their performance ultimately secured the highest overall score of the competition, awarding them the prestigious Grand Champion honor.

The Vikings competed at the same national event where the Parsippany High School cheerleaders also performed, highlighting a strong showing for Parsippany programs on the Wildwood stage.

Members of the Parsippany Hills High School cheerleading team proudly display their First Place and Grand Champion honors after competing at the national cheerleading competition at the Wildwood Convention Center, bringing home top recognition for the Vikings program.

Representing the Vikings with pride, the team demonstrated months of preparation and dedication. Their routine featured strong stunting, synchronized tumbling, and high-energy choreography that captured the attention of both judges and spectators.

The victory marks a significant achievement for the program and reflects the hard work of the athletes, coaches, and supportive families who continue to build a tradition of excellence at Parsippany Hills.

With the First Place finish and Grand Champion title, the Parsippany Hills cheerleaders return home with well-earned recognition and another proud moment for the Vikings community.