Barberio Receives $38,957.78 in “Accumulated Absences” Payout

PARSIPPANY — Former Mayor James Barberio received $38,957.78 for accumulated unused vacation and absences, according to an “Accumulated Absences Payout Report” obtained by Parsippany Focus.



The report reflects payment for:

• 175 hours of 2025 vacation credit totaling $12,985.93

• 350 hours of carried-over vacation totaling $25,971.85



The payout was calculated using an hourly rate of $74.21, covering the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025. The report lists the annual salary as $135,053.62.

NJ law caps carryover of unused vacation to one year’s worth but does not require payout unless the employer’s policy says so.

The report also indicates that he earned “0” time and used “0” time.



A telephone call on Wednesday, February 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m., to Chief Financial Officer Angelica Sabatini was answered by voicemail, and an email requesting clarification regarding the calculation went unanswered as of publication. A second call on Thursday, February 26 at 9:15 a.m., was answered by voicemail.



Parsippany Focus is reporting the figures as presented in the official document received.