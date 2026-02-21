Taylor, Karr and Gallagher Elected to Lead Morris County League of Municipalities

MORRIS COUNTY — Three Morris County municipal leaders known for their ongoing collaboration on countywide initiatives have been elected to the top executive positions of the Morris County League of Municipalities.

During the organization’s Feb. 18 meeting at Birchwood Manor, members unanimously approved the 2026 officer slate. Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor will serve as President, Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr as First Vice President, and Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher as Second Vice President.

Gallagher said the new leadership team reflects the cooperative spirit shared among municipalities throughout Morris County.

“When you look at municipalities across Morris County, what we do together is integral to much of the work that happens on a daily basis,” Gallagher said. “Taylor, Karr and myself work with several other mayors to create what’s needed in the County, from flood remediation task forces to mental health initiatives.”

He emphasized that collaboration beyond municipal borders is essential for effective governance.

“If you’re not involved and not interacting with other municipalities, counties and the state as a whole, you’re working in a vacuum,” Gallagher said. “Being active keeps you aware of legislation that’s coming down and how it may affect your community.”

The Morris County League of Municipalities operates under the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, a voluntary, non-profit, non-partisan association founded in 1915 that represents all 564 municipalities statewide. In Morris County, representatives from 39 municipalities participate through the statewide League to remain informed on legislative, legal and administrative issues impacting local governments.

The League advocates for municipalities at both the state and federal levels, including before lawmakers in Trenton and Washington, D.C. Key priorities often include property tax reform, state-mandated costs and land use policy. The organization also provides research assistance, training for newly elected officials and continuing education programs. Each November, it hosts the annual statewide League Conference in Atlantic City, widely regarded as the largest municipal gathering in the country.

Gallagher said participation in the League strengthens local leadership and ensures municipal concerns are heard when new legislation is proposed.

“When it comes to leadership in government that works, I think this area, especially many people in Morris County, are exemplifying how government can work and should work,” he said.