Sunday, February 8, 2026
Morristown Man Charged with DWI Following Tesla Crash on Route 46 in Parsippany

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.
PARSIPPANY — A Morristown man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and issued multiple traffic summonses after crashing his Tesla on Route 46 in Parsippany during the early afternoon of Thursday, January 18.

At approximately 1:48 p.m., officers from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Route 46 and New Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a disabled blue Tesla Model S in the left two lanes of travel.

Upon arrival, Patrol Officer Evan Ruggiero made contact with the driver, identified as Viju Vijayadasan, 57, of Morristown. Police noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and Vijayadasan appeared confused and disoriented when questioned about the crash. He later admitted to drinking vodka earlier in the day.

Two juvenile passengers, a 6-year-old male and an 11-year-old female, were seated in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both juveniles were transported by EMS to Saint Clare’s Health System in Denville with unknown injuries.

Field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN), Walk-and-Turn, and One-Leg Stand, all of which Vijayadasan failed. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters

At headquarters, Officer William Stone administered an Alcotest which measured Vijayadasan’s Blood Alcohol Content at 0.67%—well above the legal limit .

Motor Vehicle Summonses Issued

Viju Vijayadasan was issued the following summonses:

  1. 39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)
  2. 39:4-96 – Reckless Driving
  3. 39:4-97 – Careless Driving

Following processing, Vijayadasan was released into the custody of a friend under John’s Law, after being advised of his legal rights and responsibilities.

The crash did not result in serious injuries but caused a temporary disruption to traffic while the vehicle was removed from the scene. Police noted that the incident could have had more severe consequences, particularly as the vehicle had come to rest in the active roadway.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

